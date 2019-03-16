March 16, 2019: SOAP #3390: Deuteronomy 30-31; Psalm 40; 1Corinthians 1 Scripture: 1Corinthians (NIV) 1:26 Brothers, think of what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. 27 But God chose the foolish things of the world to […]

March 16, 2019: SOAP #3390: Deuteronomy 30-31; Psalm 40; 1Corinthians 1

Scripture: 1Corinthians (NIV) 1:26 Brothers, think of what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. 27 But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. 28 He chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things"and the things that are not"to nullify the things that are, 29 so that no-one may boast before him.



Observation: Does God use people with talent and wisdom and status? Yes, He does. He uses everyone who surrenders to Him. Of course, He wants to use the talents He has given us. But, when it comes to serving God, no one can use their lack of talent or wisdom as an excuse. God loves to accomplish His will through people who have no way of accomplishing it on their own. God loves to give us assignments that far surpass our limited abilities. Then everybody knows that all the credit can only go to God.



Application: When God calls me to do something that I have no ability to do, I can step out in faith with confidence that He will accomplish His will through me. He understands my lack of ability. He did not give me the assignment based on what I can do. He gave me the assignment based on what He can do through me!!! The key is for me to recognize His voice and obey.



Prayer: Heavenly Father, I know you are not committed to do my will, but Your will. Help me align my will with yours. May I become so familiar with your voice that I can readily recognize when you are speaking to me. Amen



Pastor Leon

