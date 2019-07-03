No summer on the Great Plains is complete without a Kansas baptism. What, you might ask, is that? Quite simply, it's the process of riding a bicycle (or walking, or driving by slowly in your car with all the windows down) on a country road as wheat is being cut in a field, with the […]

I had my annual Kansas baptism last night along the county road that leads to Cullison, so I feel like summer is off to a good start.

For the record, there are different degrees of baptism, just as different religions have varying practices related to this ordinance.

For example, when the winds are light and the combine is far enough away from the road, you may only get a sprinkling baptism, similar to the one I had as an infant in my religion of origin. That's how last night's baptism was: just a fine mist of dust that coats the road and your person.

For a more authentic experience and to feel like you've truly been baptized as a Kansan, the conditions have to be similar to this: the combine is cutting right next to the road and wind is blowing 20 miles an hour or more. I call that baptism by immersion, and I've experienced it more than once while out cycling. With this type of baptism, you may briefly see visions in the wheat dust; if you do, please be careful and watch out for oncoming traffic.

Anyway, wheat harvest will be underway around here for only a while longer (though last night's rain might extend that time), so get out there and get baptized while you still can.