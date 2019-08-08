Before you grab that container of Roundup, hold up. Why not flame those weeds instead of applying chemicals? Wouldn't it be better to do a controlled burn than to risk herbicide drift and kill off your next door neighbor's beautiful flower garden? That's the idea behind Lacrosse, KS-based Flame Engineering's line of propane torches. From […]

From the small, like the mini Dragon I purchased recently ($39.95 including tax on Amazon) to the Heavy Duty Red Dragon, for larger scale uses, you're sure to find the right torch, and BTUs, for your purposes.

It's pretty simple to operate. The nice thing about the mini Dragon is that it uses one pound propane cylinders, like the ones for a Coleman stove, which we already had in the basement. Even with the propane cylinder attached, the mini Dragon is lightweight and easy to use. The furnished flint starter makes it easy to get the flame going (or restarting if it blows out). Then you simply go out and torch the weeds.

I opted to flame three times, mainly because the Bermuda grass was really tough to kill. The weeds, however, were pretty much done after the first pass. All that's left now is singed vegetation that's drying out and losing its luster.

Like the box that contained the mini Dragon states, this is a 'fun and easy way to eliminate weeds.'

If you do opt for this method of weed control, I would recommend doing so in the morning, when the humidity's typically higher and, ideally, winds are light or calm. Also, you should have a supply of water nearby, such as a spray bottle, just in case you flame something a little too flammable. You might also want to survey the damage when you're done, like I did, just to make sure nothing's still simmering.

This works, and I'm glad I don't have to mow the driveway and sidewalk anymore.

I'm looking forward to using the mini Dragon this winter, as needed, to melt ice on the sidewalk.

Incidentally, Flame Engineering is celebrating its 60th year in business this year.