August 19, 2019: SOAP #3546: Jeremiah 45-47; Psalm 105; John 21

Scripture: John (NIV) 21:4 Early in the morning, Jesusstood on the shore, but the disciples did not realize that it was Jesus. 5 Hecalled out to them, “Friends, haven't you any fish?” “No,”they answered. 6 He said, “Throw your net on the right side of the boatand you will find some.” When they did, they were unable to haul the netin because of the large number of fish.

Observation: Howlong had Jesus been watching their futile efforts? If they noticed him standing on the shore,they did not recognize who he was.



He was interested in what they were doing. He initiated the conversation. He called out to them. If he had waited for them to call to him,they would have returned to shore with empty nets and empty boats.



He had the key for their success. Whenthey followed his directions, they immediately had overwhelming success.

Application: Jesusis interested in me. He died forme. He has taken up residence inme. There is nothing I do that Jesus isnot interested in. He is interested in everythingI do"everything I will do today. Knowingthat he is interested, it is worthwhile for me to wait and get any instructionshe has for me.



I must let Him measure my success by His standards. Success may be a boatful of fish. Success may be just two fish that hemultiplies. Success may be my faith-filled,victorious, attitude when I return with nothing.

Prayer: Lord Jesus, the measure of my success is yoursmile. There is no boatload of fish that could ever measure up to your, 'Welldone.' Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!