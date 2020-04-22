April 23, 2020: SOAP #3794: 1Samuel 27; Psalm 141; 1Chronicles 9; Matthew 10 Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 10:6 Go rather to the lost sheep of Israel. 7 As you go, preach this message: 'The kingdom of heaven is near.' 8 Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you […]

April 23, 2020: SOAP #3794: 1Samuel 27; Psalm 141; 1Chronicles 9; Matthew 10

Scripture: Matthew (NIV) 10:6 Go rather to the lostsheep of Israel. 7 As you go, preach this message: 'The kingdom of heaven isnear.' 8 Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those who have leprosy, driveout demons. Freely you have received, freely give. 9 Do not take along any goldor silver or copper in your belts; 10 take no bag for the journey, or extratunic, or sandals or a staff; for the worker is worth his keep.

Observation: 'The worker is worth his keep,' a commonlyknown truth that Jesus applies to sending out the disciples. Jesus calls them 'workers' or 'laborers.' What the disciples had to give out, they hadfreely received, so they were to freely give it out. But they should expect that those receivingtheir ministry would value it and provide for their needs. (Note the verses following.)

Application: Severalapplications can be taken from this passage. As a minister of the gospel, I need to hold what I have freely receivedas valuable and I need to expect those to whom I freely give it to learn itsvalue. As the Lord sends me, He will provide.



As an employer, I need to freely and gladly pay those who add value tomy life/business. As a good steward ofthe business God has given me, I may need to make needed adjustments to ensurethat the cost of having employees is properly covered by the value they add. A good employee is worth being appreciated inmany ways.



As an employee, I need to make sure my labor brings in more than enoughvalue to cover my salary and all the other costs of my employment. I want tp be valuable to my employer. (I am not really working for him; I amworking for the Lord!) I want myemployer to be blessed because I am working for him; but most of all I want himblessed because God is with me at work!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, may I be a valuable 'worker'in your vineyard. May I be worth my keep.Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!