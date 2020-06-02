June 01, 2020: SOAP #3833: Proverbs 22-24; Romans 14 Scripture: Romans (NIV) 14:1 Accept him whose faith is weak, without passing judgment on disputable matters.3 The man who eats everything must not look down on him who does not, and the man who does not eat everything must not condemn the man who does, for […]

June 01, 2020: SOAP #3833: Proverbs 22-24; Romans 14

Scripture: Romans (NIV) 14:1 Accept him whose faith is weak, without passing judgment on disputable matters.

3 The man who eats everything must not look down on him who does not, and the man who does not eat everything must not condemn the man who does, for God has accepted him.

4 Who are you to judge someone else's servant? To his own master he stands or falls. And he will stand, for the Lord is able to make him stand.

10 You, then, why do you judge your brother? Or why do you look down on your brother? For we will all stand before God's judgment seat.

13 Therefore let us stop passing judgment on one another. Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling-block or obstacle in your brother's way.





Observation: In this chapter, we find the issue of judging one another mentioned seven times.



I remember a person who finally found a church that did everything perfectly. According to them, it was the only church that preached the truth. They could not find a church that was acceptable to them in our area. There was something wrong with everyone. The only problem with the perfect church, it was 2500+ miles away!

Application: When I get too judgmental, I need a good session of worship. I need to get my eyes refocused on Jesus. He loves me with all my faults. He accepts me. In worship, God fills my heart with His love.



If I leave a time of worship with the same critical, fault finding attitude I had when I entered that time of worship, there is something wrong with my worship. Spending time focusing my attention on Jesus basking in His presence will shape my attitude to be like Him!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, here is an issue that is important to you. A critical spirit causes factions in churches and heartaches to leaders. Holy Spirit, help me to see Jesus in everybody. Fill me with a sweet spirit that encourages others. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!