September 07, 2020: SOAP #3931: 2Kings 25; 2Chronicles 36; Jeremiah 40-41; Revelation 12

Scripture: Revelation (NIV) 12:12 Therefore rejoice, you heavens and you who dwell in them! But woe to the earth and the sea because the devil has gone down to you! He is filled with fury because he knows that his time is short.”

Observation: Those in the heavens have a great reason for rejoicing. Satan, 'the devil,' 'the dragon,' has lost a war with Michael and has been cast out of heaven. He will no longer have access to the throne to accuse people before God. But the cause for rejoicing in the heavenlies is cause for alarm on earth. Satan is furiously set on destroying God's creation.



What raises Satan's fury is the same thing that gives me reason for rejoicing. He knows what I know. 'His time is short!'

Application: Satan does not have all eternity to accuse and slander and deceive. His time will come to an end! But my time of serving God in a kingdom of love and peace and joy will never end!

Prayer: Heavenly Father, thank you for showing us how things will happen at the culmination of your 'man' plan. It gives us hope as we go through difficult times. We know who wins. Amen

