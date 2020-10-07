October 07, 2020: SOAP #3961: Ezra 7-8; Luke 20 Scripture: Luke (NIV) 20:21 So the spies questioned him: “Teacher, we know that you speak and teach what is right, and that you do not show partiality but teach the way of God in accordance with the truth. 22 Is it right for us to pay […]

October 07, 2020: SOAP #3961: Ezra 7-8; Luke 20

Scripture: Luke (NIV) 20:21 So the spies questioned him: “Teacher, we know that you speak and teach what is right, and that you do not show partiality but teach the way of God in accordance with the truth. 22 Is it right for us to pay taxes to Caesar or not?” 23 He saw through their duplicity and said to them, 24 “Show me a denarius. Whose portrait and inscription are on it?”

25 “Caesar's,” they replied. He said to them, “Then give to Caesar what is Caesar's, and to God what is God's.”

Observation: Did they hear what they were saying??? 'You speak what is right! You do not teach to please some and condemn the others. You do not show partiality! You teach God's ways truthfully!' What great words of commendation they were speaking. But it was not coming from their heart.

Application: Before condemning them, I need to check myself. Do I call Him Lord in my prayer, but act like I am the Lord? Do I sing beautiful songs of surrender and worship on Sunday, but then live like the world is more appealing to me than God throughout the week?



The Lord wants us to take His words seriously. He takes our words seriously.

Prayer: Let the words of my heart and the meditations of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Oh Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer. (Psalm 19:14) Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!