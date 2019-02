HARPER -- Imogene Van Dolah, 91, passed away February 25, 2019. Registration is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and visitation with family is 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, both at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. Graveside is 10 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, Harper Cemetery. Memorials: Cheney Golden Age Home.

Imogene Van Dolah

