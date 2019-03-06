LARNED - Sue Ann Dreher, 67, died March 4, 2019, at Larned. Born June 14, 1951, in Great Bend to Vernie and Fern Hart Barragree. Survivors: daughter, Sherry Trevino, Larned; sister, Judy Folsom, Great Bend; three grandchildren. Memorial service 3 p.m., Saturday, March 16 at Cross Winds of Kansas, Hoisington. Visit Beckwith Mortuary website for full obit.

Sue Dreher

