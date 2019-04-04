Debra J. McMillan, 62, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson.

Debra J. McMillan, 62, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson.

Debra was born July 26, 1956, in Wichita, KS, the daughter of Charles W and Deana V. (Gossman) McMillan.

Debra worked at Doskocil for 9 years and Hutchinson Community College where she retired in 1995. She was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Debra enjoyed collecting bears and doing craft jewelry.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles McMillan and brother, Ronald W. McMillan.

Debra is survived by: her mother and step-father, Deana McMillan Keesling and Duane (Dutch) Keesling; brother, Charles Rod (Dianna) McMillan; sisters, Cheryl (Russell) Cole and Linda (Bob) Simon.

A Celebration Of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Ron Mandeville officiating. Visitation will be held from 4"7 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019. Family will be present to receive visitors from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Inurnment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be given to the Special Olympics and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

