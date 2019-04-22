Connie May (Graves) Shea, of Hutchinson, died April 19, 2019, at Reno County Hospice House. She was born May 15, 1948, in Perryton, TX to Anne and Richard Graves.

Connie May Shea

Connie May (Graves) Shea, of Hutchinson, died April 19, 2019, at Reno County Hospice House. She was born May 15, 1948, in Perryton, TX to Anne and Richard Graves.

Survived by: her husband, John Shea; sister, Jeri Barton; brother, Terry Graves; daughter, Sarah Kimani (Kinny); daughter, Susan Whitacre (Travis). She has two granddaughters, Sophia and Isabella; and four grandsons, Alex,Noah, Jackson and Anthony.

Connie's passions were quilting, reading and watching KU basketball. She loved teaching and wanted the best for all of her students.

We will have a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27th, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (come and go) at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E 30th Ave Hutchinson KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for the Hutchinson Public Library, KNEA or Evening Star Quilt Guild in care of the funeral home.