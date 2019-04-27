SALINA - Burnett (Burt) H. Starke Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, Kenwood View Health and Rehabilitation Center, Salina, KS.

SALINA - Burnett (Burt) H. Starke Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, Kenwood View Health and Rehabilitation Center, Salina, KS.

Burnett was born September 3, 1937, in Chamois, Mo, the son of Bernard and Alvina (Frenchman) Starke. In 1956 Burnett enlisted in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1959. He was a supervisor for Millwright Construction.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; six brothers; six sisters; and a son, Harvey Starke.

Burnett is survived by: his daughter, Darla (Richard) Perry; son, Burnett Starke Jr.; grandchildren, Rachel (Brad) Metzler, Victoria Perry and Kristen Perry; a sister, Rosella Shluss; and one great grandson, Wesley Metzler.

There will be no public visitation as cremation was chosen. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the Burnett H. Starke Sr. Memorial Fund and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

For on-line condolences please visit www.hutchinsonfc.com

