OSAWATOMIE - Lydia Jeanette Rippie, 63, of Osawatomie, KS, passed away May 6, 2019, at Miami County Medical Center.

Lydia Rippie

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Anthony United Methodist Church, 225 N. Bluff Ave., Anthony, KS.

