LARNED - Sharon B. Price, 79, of Larned, Kansas, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 10, 2019, at Country Living of Larned.

She was born September 22, 1939, in Rozel, Kansas, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred Bruntzel. Growing up in Rozel, she met and married her high school sweetheart, Larry Price on January 14, 1956. They celebrated 47 years together before Larry preceded her to heaven on May 30, 2003. Together they had two children, a son, Gene Price (Sharon) of Larned, Kansas and daughter, Tonya Burton (Rusty) of Medicine Lodge, Kansas. She has five grandchildren, Anna Connell (Matt), David Price, Joseph Price, Michael Price, Jennifer Burton, and three great grandchildren, Aubrey Burton, Ethan Connell, and Zoey Connell, as well as, Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her brother, Eldred Bruntzel and sister, JoAnne (Simmons) Selzer.

To her family and friends, she was faithful and never wavered in her belief in our Lord Jesus. She had many accolades, of which, she cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother most.

Funeral services are to be held at Beckwith Mortuary, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Roger and Elaine Alford presiding. Following the service, dinner for family and friends will be provided at the First Christian Church fellowship hall, the corner of E. 8th Street and Topeka. Visitation is to be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Larned Cemetery, Larned.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Roger Alford Ministry in care of Beckwith Mortuary, Box 477 Larned, KS 67550. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.

