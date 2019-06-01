ABBYVILLE - Betty Joan Dunn, 86, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home. Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Abbyville Cemetery, with Pastor Dale Levering presiding. Memorials are suggested to Abbyville Community Center, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

