NEWTON - Lawrence 'Larry' Herron, 85, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Funeral services 10 a.m., Saturday, Golden Plains Free Methodist Church, rural Newton. Arrangements by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

Lawrence Herron

