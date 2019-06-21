COLDWATER - 'Woody' Maas died June 13, 2019, Coldwater, Kansas. Born May 5, 1962, to Lyle and Frances (Moore) Maas. Survivors: sons, Quinten and Corey Maas; mother, Frances Young; three brothers; a sister. Memorial graveside 11 a.m. July 5, 2019, Hillcrest Cemetery, Mullinville. Memorials Woody Maas Final Expense Fund, c/o Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas 67054.

Woody Maas

COLDWATER - 'Woody' Maas died June 13, 2019, Coldwater, Kansas. Born May 5, 1962, to Lyle and Frances (Moore) Maas. Survivors: sons, Quinten and Corey Maas; mother, Frances Young; three brothers; a sister. Memorial graveside 11 a.m. July 5, 2019, Hillcrest Cemetery, Mullinville. Memorials Woody Maas Final Expense Fund, c/o Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas 67054.