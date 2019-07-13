SPRING, Texas - Grace (Saiz) Avila of Spring, Texas passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born November 28, 1922, in La Junta, Colorado to Vicenta Lucero and Domingo Saiz.

In 1944 she married Fred Avila in Garden City, Kansas. Later they moved to Oxnard, California and then returned to Garden City before moving to Hutchinson, Kansas in 1959.

She was an assistant to Fay Collingwood (Collingwood Grain) for 15+ years and was a surgical technician for Grace Hospital and Hutchinson Hospital for 20+ years. Later in life she had a private daycare and where she loved and cared for many children.

In 2009, she moved to Spring, Texas living with her daughter. In Spring, Texas she was a member of The Holy Comforter Church where she had many friends.

Grace was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Fred of 47 years; two sons, Freddie, and Freddie; and 13 siblings. She is survived by: daughter, Beatrice (Joe) Hilton of Spring, Texas; sons, John (Bonnie) Avila of Hutchinson, Donald (Jacque) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; a brother, Enos (Marry) Saiz of Wichita, Kansas. She had seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; two great great granddaughters; five step great great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was so very much loved and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date to be in Hutchinson, Kansas.

