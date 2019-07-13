Jimmie L. 'Jay' Beltz, Jr., 50, of Hutchinson, died July 10, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi- St Francis, Wichita. He was born August 29, 1968, in Hutchinson, to Jimmie L. and Sally Lee (Barney) Beltz, Sr.

Jimmie L. 'Jay' Beltz

Jay graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1987. He was a former mechanic. Jay enjoyed anything that had to do with combustion engines and remote control cars. In addition, he loved to hunt and was active in the Salt City Archery Club. Jay was a member of The Christian Church & Christian Academy.

Jay is survived by: the love of his life, Julie; daughter, Samantha Christine Beltz; stepdaughters, Mercedes (George), Charity, ChristiAnna, FaithAnne; three granddaughters; mother, Sally Beltz; sister, Vena Flax (Doug); and brother, Larry Beltz (Marquette).

He was preceded in death by his father.

Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at The Christian Church & Christian Academy, 1049 Lincoln (at the corner of 11th and Lincoln), Hutchinson, with Pastor Larry Ellsworth officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

