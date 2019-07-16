Hanston -- Lee Ross Salmans, 83, passed away July 14, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore, KS.

Lee Ross Salmans

Hanston -- Lee Ross Salmans, 83, passed away July 14, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore, KS.

He was born January 7, 1936 in Larned, KS, the son of Otha Truman and Sylvia May Clifton Salmans.

He graduated from Baylor University and was commissioned into the United States Air Force as a Second Lieutenant. His duties while in the Air Force included test pilot and physicist.

In 1963, he married Francie Stinnett and together they had 4 children, before her passing in 1982. Lee was blessed to be happily married to Karen Rufenacht for over 34 years.

After his retirement, Lee returned to Hanston where he served at Faith Fellowship Church and faithfully served his community. Additionally, Lee worked with his brothers, Larry and Walt, on their family farm.

Other survivors include: children, Nancy Salmans, Eielson Air Force Base, AK, Gary (Kim) Salmans, San Antonio, TX, Brian (Kristin) Salmans, Lawrence, KS, Jill (Bob) Miller, Waco, TX; two brothers, Larry (Marilyn) and Walt (Gwen) Salmans, both of Hanston, KS; two sisters, Sylvia Ann (BJ) Barron, Ft. Myers, FL, Jana Jordan, Hays, KS, eight grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elaine Keeten.

Lee's greatest legacy that he passed on to his children and grandchildren was not material things, but rather a legacy of character and faith. Lee was an extraordinary man who modeled exemplary integrity, and he will be greatly missed.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Faith Fellowship Church, Hanston, with Pastor Doug Ellison presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Hanston Cemetery, Hanston with military graveside rites.

Memorials may be sent to Faith Fellowship Church in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.

