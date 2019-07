MCPHERSON - Ida Mae Schoenecker-Hanna, 93, of McPherson died Tuesday. Visitation is Monday 5 to 7 p.m., Rosary at 7:15 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in McPherson. Funeral will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Church. Memorials to The Lords Diner, Bishop Gerber Science Center or Ronald McDonald House send to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid McPherson, Ks. 67460.

