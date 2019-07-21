ODIN -Jerome Anthony Wondra, 76, died July 20, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. He was born May 11, 1943, on the family farm in rural Odin, Kansas, the son of Alfred and Regina (Kirmer) Wondra. He graduated from Odin High School in 1961.

Jerome Anthony Wondra

ODIN -Jerome Anthony Wondra, 76, died July 20, 2019, at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. He was born May 11, 1943, on the family farm in rural Odin, Kansas, the son of Alfred and Regina (Kirmer) Wondra. He graduated from Odin High School in 1961.

Jerome served in the National Guard. A lifetime resident of the Odin area Jerome was a farmer and stockman, farming the family farm with his brother Ambrose.

He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2630.

On October 10, 1969, he married Judy Ann Steiner in Great Bend, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Judy Ann Wondra and their five children, Jeff (Dede) Wondra of Holyrood, John (Ashley) Wondra of Manhattan, Joe (Chrissy) Wondra of Olathe, Jennifer (Chris) Berens of Olathe, and Julie Wondra of McPherson; seven siblings, Bernard Wondra of Hoisington, Mary Rose (Victor) Oberle of Claflin, Ambrose Wondra of Odin, Leona (Jim) Canfield of Great Bend, Theresa (Wayne) Schremmer of Wichita, Norbert Wondra of Eugene, Oregon, and Doris Morgan of Wichita; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Abby, Aubrey and Gracie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Leo Wondra, and a sister, Ann Oberle.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. led by the Knights of Columbus, all at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Cemetery Fund, Knights of Columbus #2630, or the Independent Township Library, all in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544

