KINGMAN - Robert L. Schuchman, 89, died July 29, 2019. Visitation with the family will be 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday at the Livingston Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Newkirk, Oklahoma. Memorials may be made with the Kingman Christian Church.

Robert L. Schuchman

