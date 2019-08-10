Frank E. Bowlby, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS.

Frank E. Bowlby

Frank was born June 10, 1928 in Baxter Springs, KS, the son of Chancy and Nina (Zook) Bowlby. On December 21, 1951 he married Lois Freeman in Eureka Springs, AR, to this union they were blessed with six children, Clifford, Jerry, Clinton, Bruce, Roxanne and Frank. Frank was a United States Army Veteran serving from November 1950 to November 1952 when he was honorably discharged. He served in the Korean War from 1951-1952. Frank had been a truck driver and later promoted to gauge reading for Koch Industries for 45 years until retiring in 1993.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Arthur Bowlby, Keith Bowlby and Robert Bowlby; sisters, Sara Bowlby and Francis Barton.

Frank is survived by: his wife, Lois Bowlby; five sons, Clifford Bowlby, Jerry (Sandy) Bowlby, Clinton Bowlby, Bruce Bowlby and Frank Bowlby; one daughter, Roxanne (J.R) Baggarly; a sister, Martha Clark; 28 grandchildren; 50 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. Memorials may be given to the Hospice House or the American Lung Association and can be sent in care of the funeral chapel.

