Hutchinson -- Duane V. Wilhelm, 73, passed away August 11, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda and Janell; and one sister, Ann. Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Albert Cemetery. Bryant Funeral Home

Duane V. Wilhelm

