Luz Lorenzana

DODGE CITY - Luz Elena Lorenzana, 50, died Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Dodge City, Kansas. Vigil, 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12 at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass, 2 p.m. Friday at the church. Cremation will follow service. Visitation Thursday 10-4 Ziegler Funeral Chapel.

