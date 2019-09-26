Elsie Kaufman

MOUNDRIDGE - Elsie (Zerger) Kaufman, 101, passed away September 24, 2019, at Pine Village, Moundridge, Kansas. The third in a family of six, she was born on the family farm in McPherson County, Kansas, on May 18, 1918, to David J. and Anna Kaufman Zerger.

Elsie received her education at Volunteer Grade School, Moundridge High School, and two years at Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas.

She was baptized in the Eden Mennonite Church.

On November 27, 1941, she married Alfred M. Kaufman. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1992.

Alfred and Elsie farmed together all their married lives east of McPherson.

Elsie was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Alfred; granddaughter, Crystal Dawn Kaufman; brothers, Walter, Paul, and Homer; and sister, Doris Stucky.

Left to cherish her memories are: her sons, Gary and wife Katherine of Lenexa, Kansas, and Robert and wife JoLene of McPherson, Kansas; grandchildren, Angie and Matt Harmon of Wichita, Kansas, David and wife Amanda Kaufman of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Stacy Kaufman and wife Tonya of McPherson, Kansas, and Jennifer and Scott Borcherding of Shawnee, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Kade, Kenzi, Marah, Benjamin, Elise and Joshua Kaufman, and Lincoln and Adelyn Borcherding; step great-grandchildren, Josh and Morgan Harmon; sister, Irene Fudge of San Diego, California; sister-in-law, Virginia Kaufman of McPherson, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at Moundridge Funeral Home, with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Eden Mennonite Church, Moundridge, KS. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Eden Mennonite Church or Pine Village, in care of the Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas 67107.

