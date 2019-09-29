GARFIELD - Edith Bird, 84, died September 28, 2019. Born August 16, 1935. Survived by: husband, Ronald Bird; three daughters, Rhonda, Janet and Janell. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Beckwith Mortuary Chapel, Larned. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday with family present from 6-8 p.m. Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary Website.

Edith Bird

