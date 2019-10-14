Mari Jeanne (Payne) Stunkel, 56, of South Hutchinson, KS, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born to John and Juanita (Merrow) Payne in Kingman, KS on February 11, 1963,

Mari J. Stunkel

Mari graduated from Pratt High School in 1981 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree as a radiology technician, specializing in mammography, from Fort Hays State University. She married Robert Stunkel on August 3, 1996, and together they raised one daughter, Mariah Dawn. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, collecting bears, and spending time with her family, especially her 2 grandsons.

Mari is survived by: her mothers, husband, daughters, sister, Judy (Doug) Sims of Pratt, KS; brother, John (Chrissy) Payne of Ransom, KS, two grandsons; Noah and Jaxson Stunkel of Hutchinson, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her father, grandparents; John and Marta Payne, Marry Merrow, and the late Howard Merrow; her great grandmother, Mae Shelley and the late Harold Shelley, and aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

