Delores Jane Friesen

Delores Jane Friesen, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away October 13, 2019 at her home in Hutchinson, Kansas. The daughter of Harvey H. and Lydia E. Friesen. She was born in Reedley, California on May 24, 1938. She worked at K-Mart here in Hutchinson for 42 years from the time the store opened to the time that it closed.

She was raised on the family farm in Dinuba, California until moving to Kansas in 1951. She later lived for a brief time in Corpus Christi, Texas with her sister, Florence, before returning to Kansas, where she began her career at K-Mart. A dedicated mother, she sacrificed to make sure her children had everything they needed.

Survivors include: one son, Todd Allen Friesen; one daughter, Tammie (Rex) Kroeker; two sisters, Darlene Ray, Dorothy Davis; one grandson, Cody Kroeker; one aunt, Fern Smith; numerous nieces and nephews; and her constant companion, her dog, Taco Bellia. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Lorena Schartz, Florence Hughes; two brothers, Donald and Victor Friesen.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Delores Jane Friesen funeral fund and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Fund.

