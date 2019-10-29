'Pat' Trujillo

Gloria Jean

'Pat' Trujillo

ANDOVER - Gloria Jean 'Pat' Trujillo, 77, of Andover, Kansas, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019. Pat was born March 17, 1942, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Kenneth and Lois (Lungberg) Zellner.

She attended Springfield High School, Springfield, Colorado and graduated from Dodge City Community College as a registered nurse. She worked in a Douglas Kansas nursing home in the Alzheimer's unit for 5-6 years. She later worked as an instructor in Butler County Community College for 4 years.

She and Fred Trujillo married Dec. 23, 1978. They very much enjoyed square dancing and were inducted into the Square Dancing Hall of Fame in 2014.

Pat was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Jerry and Jim; and son, Tony.

She is survived by: her brother, Don (Terry) Mason; sisters, Sharon (Ron) Adcock, Karen Lambert; sons, Jerry and Kerry Kindler; stepchildren, Steven (Tawney) Trujillo, Nathan Trujilllo, Tammi Martinez; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and beloved pet, Dumdum.

Funeral Service for Pat Trujillo were held Tuesday, October 29th 10 a.m. at Maltbie Funeral Services, 265 West 8th Ave. Springfield, CO. Burial was held in the Springfield Cemetery. Gloria passed away Tuesday the 22nd at the age of 77.

For more information or to send condolences to the family contact Maltbie Funeral Services via our web-site at www.maltbiefuneralservices.com or call 719-523-4543.

