TONGANOXIE - Gladys Elnora Haun, age 100, Tonganoxie, KS, formerly of Larned, KS, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Legend Health Care, Tonganoxie.

A memorial service will be 10 A.M. Monday November 11, 2019, at the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church. Graveside service l will be 11 A.M. November 12, 2019, at the Larned Cemetery, Larned, KS.

Gladys was born July 10, 1919, in Larned, KS, the daughter of Fred and Ester (Swanson) Nelson. She received her B.A. in Education from Wichita State University. She also had an M.A. Degree in English from Wichita State University; and an A.A. from Hutchinson Community College. She worked as a farm wife and later a teacher retiring from Hutchinson Community College. She was a member of the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Haun in March 2001.

Survivors include: three sons, Errol Haun, Denver, CO, Duane Haun, Tonganoxie, KS, Randal Haun, Gilbert, AZ; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to Lawrence Children's Choir at https://www.lawrencechildrenschoir.org/donate-now-2 .

