Jeraldine J. Alexander, 63, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away November 10, 2019, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Jeraldine J. Alexander

