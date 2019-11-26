Dr. Robert Leslie Ward, 95, of Hutchinson, Kansas, joined the multitudes of angels, November 19, 2019, at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Samuel and Martha Ward, he was born on July 12, 1924 in McPherson, Kansas.

Dr. Robert L. Ward

A veteran of the United States Army he proudly served his country during World War II. He was a graduate of Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas and also a graduate of the University of Kansas Medical School - he loved caring for and treating his patients. When he was not tending his patients, he could be found doing carpentry work " building and refurbishing furniture. He was a licensed pilot and loved soaring through the skies whenever he could. He enjoyed nature and took time to go camping to enjoy what his God had made.

He married Amber M. Wilson in 1983 in Pratt, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: one son, Earl Clark Ward; three daughters, Shirley Fritzsching, Lisa Ward, and Margaret Patrick; five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter Vonnie Ward.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at The Father's House Church, 1505 E. 20th Street, Hutchinson, Kansas, with Bishop Quintin Moore presiding.

