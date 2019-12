Hillsboro -- Pauline Greenhaw, 94, passed away November 28, 2019. Celebration 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Pauline Greenhaw

