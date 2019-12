OVERLAND PARK - Lois Irene Dikeman passed away at Tallgrass Retirement home in Overland Park, Kansas on November 27, 2019. Born October 28, 1931, to Vern Riley and Talitha Beulah McNaught in Pratt, Kansas. She married Darrel Gene Dikeman October 31, 1948, who preceded her in death. Survivors: daughter, Sandra Annette Parkins; sons, William Cary Dikeman and Darrel Gene Dikeman, II. Services will be held at a later date.

Lois Irene Dikeman

OVERLAND PARK - Lois Irene Dikeman passed away at Tallgrass Retirement home in Overland Park, Kansas on November 27, 2019. Born October 28, 1931, to Vern Riley and Talitha Beulah McNaught in Pratt, Kansas. She married Darrel Gene Dikeman October 31, 1948, who preceded her in death. Survivors: daughter, Sandra Annette Parkins; sons, William Cary Dikeman and Darrel Gene Dikeman, II. Services will be held at a later date.