Shanna Michelle Tandra, 32, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas following an over two month hospital stay related to heart issues. She was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter and friend. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to help the family, a giving campaign has been created with Core Cremation. All contributions will be used to assist with cremation and memorial arrangements. Please consider helping by visiting Shanna's page at Core Cremation's website. Cremation arrangements by Core Cremation, Wichita, Kansas.

Shanna Michelle Tandra

