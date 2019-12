Dennis Brogden

DODGE CITY - Dennis W. Brogden, 75, died December 12, 2019, in Wichita. He was born on November 5, 1944, in Dodge City. Funeral at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City Friday at 11 a.m. Burial following at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials to First Baptist Church.

