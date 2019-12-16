MINNEOLA - Gary 'Frank' Kofford, 73, died December 12, 2019. Graveside 10 a.m. Thursday Appleton Township Cemetery, south of Minneola. There will be no public viewing cremation, has taken place. Memorials: Hospice of the Prairie and Prairie Home Health c/o Minnis Mortuary, Box 459, Minneola, 67865.

Gary 'FranK' Kofford

MINNEOLA - Gary 'Frank' Kofford, 73, died December 12, 2019. Graveside 10 a.m. Thursday Appleton Township Cemetery, south of Minneola. There will be no public viewing cremation, has taken place. Memorials: Hospice of the Prairie and Prairie Home Health c/o Minnis Mortuary, Box 459, Minneola, 67865.