DODGE CITY - Phyllis Ann Kirmer, 65, died December 21, 2019, at Dodge City. She was born December 9, 1954, the daughter of Herman and Vera (Brack) Stude.

Phyllis Kirmer

Funeral 2 p.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dodge City.

Visitation Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Swaim Funeral Chapel with the family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m.

Memorials to Holy Cross Building Fund or Hospice of the Prairie.