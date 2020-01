Ransom -- Norbert J. 'Jake' Roths, 91, died December 31, 2019 in Ransom. Born on November 25, 1928 to Nick and Anna (Albers) Roths.

Norbert 'Jake' Roths

Funeral: January 4, 2020, 10:30 a.m., Vigil: January 3, 6:30 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church, Ransom. Viewing: Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.



Contributions to St. Aloysius Church.