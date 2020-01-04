STERLING - Ken Alvin Wohlgamuth, 84, passed away December 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Born November 23, 1935 to Chester and Mamie Wohlgamuth in Toledo, Ohio. Ken was raised in Ohio until moving to Florida in the 1980's.

Ken Alvin Wohlgamuth

STERLING - Ken Alvin Wohlgamuth, 84, passed away December 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Born November 23, 1935 to Chester and Mamie Wohlgamuth in Toledo, Ohio. Ken was raised in Ohio until moving to Florida in the 1980's.

He married Lisa (Cole) Starnes March 4, 2000 in Tampa, Florida. They moved to Lyons, KS November of 2002 then moved to Sterling in 2007.

Ken loved working for the City of Lyons from 2007 to 2019. He was a friend to everyone he met. Ken was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mamie and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; 11 children; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 1 p.m. January 11, 2020, at Studio 96 in Sterling, KS. This will be a pot luck get together.

