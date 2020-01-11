NESS CITY - Olga Lucille Moore, 105, passed away on January 9, 2020, at the Cedar Village Care Center in Ness City, Kansas. She was born at home on October 28, 1914 in Rush Center, Kansas the daughter of Thomas and Lucy (Reed) Crotinger.

Lucille Moore

Lucille married Harvey E. Moore on July 22, 1934, in LaCrosse, Kansas. They lived on a farm south of Bazine where she was a homemaker. They enjoyed camping, fishing, and travelling. In 1976, they retired from the farm and moved to Ness City and enjoyed square dancing with the Wheatland Swinger's Square Dance Club. Harvey died on March 13, 2010. Lucille was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and Lutheran Women's Missionary League in Bazine.

Survivors include: her son, Rodney and his wife, Patty of Prineville, OR; two grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, sisters, and a step-grandson.

Funeral service will be on Monday, January 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City. Burial will be at the Bazine Cemetery. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Ness City Leisure Years Center in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Ness City, Kansas 67560.

Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.