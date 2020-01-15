MEDICINE LODGE - June Dials, 86, passed away January 14, 2020. Survivors: husband, Acey and children: John Hovas, Elizabeth Lawson, Connie DiPalma, Theresa Breitenbach, Loretta VanRanken, and Jennifer Dials. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, both at First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper.

June Dials

MEDICINE LODGE - June Dials, 86, passed away January 14, 2020. Survivors: husband, Acey and children: John Hovas, Elizabeth Lawson, Connie DiPalma, Theresa Breitenbach, Loretta VanRanken, and Jennifer Dials. Visitation 3 to 7 p.m. with family present 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, both at First Christian Church, Medicine Lodge. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper.