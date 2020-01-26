Marvin W. Phipps, Sr., 91, of Hutchinson, died January 26, 2020, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main.

Marvin W. Phipps, Sr.

