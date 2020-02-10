DODGE CITY - Vaneita June Hahn, 87, died February 8, 2020, in Dodge City. Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Dusty Cookson presiding. Inurnment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City.

