Service for Paul 'The Candy Man' Hiebert, of South Hutchinson, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at South Hutchinson Community Center, 101 West Avenue C, South Hutchinson. Following a brief devotional at 2 p.m., the family invites friends to a 'come and go' time in his memory. Elliott Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

Paul Hiebert

Service for Paul 'The Candy Man' Hiebert, of South Hutchinson, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at South Hutchinson Community Center, 101 West Avenue C, South Hutchinson. Following a brief devotional at 2 p.m., the family invites friends to a 'come and go' time in his memory. Elliott Mortuary in charge of arrangements.