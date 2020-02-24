MCPHERSON - Ruby Joyce Wytcherley, 94, died February 22, 2020. Survivors: husband, Stan; children, Linda Lundquist (Karl), Gary Wytcherley (Betty Ann), Lori Enderle (Steve); sister, Donna Hull (Bob); three grandchildrenPrivate family gathering will be held. Final resting place: McPherson Cemetery. Memorials: Bridges for Peace or The Shepherd's Light c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Ruby Wytcherley

