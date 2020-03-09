HILLSBORO - Ruth E. Meisinger, 76, died March 7, 2020, at Hillsboro Community Hospital. She was born September 18, 1943 in Vancouver, Washington to George and Naomi (Freeman) Jones. Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Jost Funeral Home Hillsboro.

